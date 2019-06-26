St. Mary Magdalen takes varsity softball championship

St. Mary Magdalen scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie, then shut down Christ the Teacher in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-7 win and the Catholic Youth Ministry varsity softball championship. The game was played June 12 at Saint Mark’s High School.

The teams were tied, 1-1, after two innings, but St. Mary Magdalen scored four times in the top of the third inning. The Eagles responded with one in their half to make it 5-2. The Bulldogs added two runs to the lead over the next few innings, but Christ the Teacher, the defending champions, erupted for five in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the score at 7, setting the stage for St. Mary Magdalen in the seventh.