St. Mary Magdalen takes varsity softball championship

The St. Mary Magdalen varsity softball team poses with its first-place trophy. Kneeling, from left to right: Bridget Casey, Mckenzie Camp, Gabby Arnone and Anna Harris. Players standing, left to right: Moira Marcozzi, Bella Rappucci, Rachel Waslyn, Ava Panunto, Ashley Ballinger, Hannah Graveline, Emma Fauerbach and Hannah Powell. The coaches, from left to right, are James Camp, Frank Panunto, Ken Ballinger, Tom Casey and manager Vince Marcozzi. (Photo courtesy of Vince Marcozzi)

St. Mary Magdalen scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie, then shut down Christ the Teacher in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-7 win and the Catholic Youth Ministry varsity softball championship. The game was played June 12 at Saint Mark’s High School.

The teams were tied, 1-1, after two innings, but St. Mary Magdalen scored four times in the top of the third inning. The Eagles responded with one in their half to make it 5-2. The Bulldogs added two runs to the lead over the next few innings, but Christ the Teacher, the defending champions, erupted for five in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the score at 7, setting the stage for St. Mary Magdalen in the seventh.

