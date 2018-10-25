St. Thomas More field hockey battles, falls in overtime

GREENVILLE – St. Thomas More’s field hockey team made its third and final trip to New Castle County on Oct. 24, and second in three days. While the first two resulted in victories, the Ravens were on the short end Wednesday, falling in overtime, 2-1, at A.I. duPont.

The game-winner came less than two minutes into the 15-minute overtime, as Lilly Danyo found the back of the cage with 13:06 to go. She was one of eight seniors playing her final home game for the Tigers.

The first half was one of momentum, as the hosts earned two early penalty corners that yielded no shots, but they did manage to get one while shorthanded about 12 15 minutes into the half. Ravens keeper Elise Sadlowski was able to knock that one away to keep it scoreless.

The Tigers had a few more opportunities as the half wore on, but they could not finish. That changed with 8:27 to go. After a scramble in front of Sadlowski, the ball rolled to the right side of the circle. Keirstyn Zewecke unleashed a turnaround shot low to the far side, putting A.I. up, 1-0.

A shutout seemed to be a real possibility until the Ravens equalized. Christine Giuttari scored for St. Thomas More with 9:20 to go, setting up the extra session.

Shots were at a premium on the chilly afternoon, as A.I. finished with seven and the Ravens six. The Tigers had a 5-4 advantage in penalty corners. A.I. duPont (5-8-1) wraps up its season on Monday when they visit Christiana for a 3:45 p.m. start.

The Ravens fell to 3-8 and is home against Design Thinking Academy on Friday at 3:30 p.m. It will be senior day in Magnolia; the Ravens have three on the roster – Sadlowski, Giuttari and Seoyoung Kim.