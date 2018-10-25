Dialog packs 48-page special section punch beginning Oct. 27

Beginning Oct. 27, parishioners will be digging into the efforts of many people who have attempted to capture the essence of the Diocese of Wilmington in the year of its 150th anniversary.

It’s The Dialog special sesquicentennial edition and it arrives in churches this weekend.

Regular contributors to the Dialog – Robert G. Krebs, Mike Lang, Virginia O’Shea, Ingrid Thomas, Don Blake, Mary Ann Peirson and the late Gary Morton – and so many more associated with the diocese and its parishes and schools are among those who have helped with articles, photos, advertisements and ideas for this section.

We’re very happy to present it to you.

A message from our bishop, W. Francis Malooly, kicks off the section and is followed by greetings from Bishop Robert E. Mulvee, the seventh bishop of Wilmington, and Bishop John O. Barres, a priest from the Diocese of Wilmington who became bishop of Allentown and later was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Center.

A history of the diocese comes close to covering every major milestone since 1868. Short biographies of all the bishops of the diocese provide a glimpse at each man to lead the flock. Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general and moderator of the curia, talks about the inspiration of “Convocation 150” on Nov. 3 in Ocean City, Md., and helps answer the question “What is a diocese.”

A preview to Convocation 150 highlights the event which is expected to attract more than 1,000 clergy, religious and lay leaders.

Another highlight of this special section is a Q&A session with Bishop Malooly as he looks back on the first 10 years of his time in Wilmington and recalls the events of the diocesan sesquicentennial this year.

We also include a list of all the people who currently work for the diocese and its many affiliates.

It’s all included on thedialog.org

History, people, landmarks and more are all part of our look at the sesquicentennial of the Diocese of Wilmington. We hope you enjoy it.