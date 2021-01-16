Ten players score for St. Elizabeth in girls basketball win over Red Lion: PHOTO GALLERY

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth scored 22 straight points in the first quarter on the way to a commanding 70-18 victory over Red Lion in girls basketball on Jan. 15. The Vikings improved to 2-0.

Aniyah Bond broke free on the opening possession, taking the inbounds pass for an easy layup to get the Lions on the board first. But the Vikings responded, with Ericka Huggins scoring the next eight points, all on layups.

Ten players scored for St. Elizabeth, led by Huggins with 16. The only other player in double figures was Naia Pulliam, who had 12. The Vikings stay home for their next game, which is on Tuesday at 7:15 against Padua.

Bond had 10 for Red Lion, which played its first game of the season. The Lions have their home opener on Monday, when First State Military visits for a 5:15 p.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.