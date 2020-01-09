Strong mid-meet run, double wins for Meghan Speicher and Madison Testa help Padua Academy past Appoquinimink in pool

WILMINGTON – Padua and Appoquinimink split first-place finishes when they met in the pool on Jan. 8, but the Pandas’ depth was the difference in a 106-64 victory at the Walnut Street YMCA. It was Padua’s first meet since Dec. 13 and just their second of the season.

The Lady Jaguars took first place in the opening event, the 200 medley relay. Senior Emma Forman swam the backstroke in that event, also won the individual medley and the backstroke.

The Pandas pulled away with five straight wins in the middle of the meet, beginning with the 50-meter freestyle. M. Testa, the winner of that, also won the 100 free. M. Speicher took first in the 200 free and the 500 free. In addition to the event victories, Padua used its depth to rack up plenty of second- and third-place points.

Padua improved to 2-0. They are back in action on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against Sanford, also at the Walnut Street Y.

The Lady Jags (1-3) look to get back in the winning lane on Tuesday against Mount Pleasant at P.S. DuPont Middle School. Start time is 3:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary:

200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink – Emma Forman, Jordan Tierney, Marissa Bittner, Alexa Dolan 1:55.79

200 Freestyle – Meghan Speicher, Padua, 2:03.72

200 Individual Medley – Forman, Appoquinimink, 2:16.18

50 Freestyle – Madison Testa, Padua, 26.08

100 Butterfly – Emily Murphy, Padua, 1:02.37

100 Freestyle – Testa, Padua, 55.81

500 Freestyle – Speicher, Padua, 5:30.22

200 Free Relay – Padua – Murphy, Sandra Janton, Hannah Schulke, Testa – 1:48.02

100 Backstroke – Forman, Appoquinimink, 1:01.19

100 Breaststroke – Tierney, Appoquinimink, 1:11.29

400 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – 3:51.00