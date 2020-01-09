St. Elizabeth High School rides five pins to win over McKean, remains unbeaten in wrestling

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth scored five pins and rode an advantage in the higher weight classes to take down McKean, 54-30, in nonconference wrestling Jan. 8 at the St. E Center. The Vikings improved to 3-0 in dual meets.

There were matches contested in nine of 14 weight classes. The Vikings had their five pins and added four forfeit wins. That was enough to overcome the Highlanders’ advantage in the lighter weights, where they won three matches by fall in a four-match stretch.

St. Elizabeth jumped out to an 18-0 lead, but the Highlanders stayed close, three times coming within six points. After a forfeit win cut St. Elizabeth’s lead to 24-18, Jimmy Garrett pinned Jonah Tiemann in the third period to push the lead back to 12, and a forfeit win made it 36-18.

But consecutive wins by Dan Quesenberry and Dante Trader once again trimmed the lead to six, and McKean could sniff a comeback. But when Ben Pfeil pinned Jaden Smith at 170, the lead was insurmountable with weight classes to go since the Vikings were picking up another six points on a forfeit at 195. Eric O’Neill followed Pfeil’s example with a victory over Chris Orsetti at 182.

The Vikings will participate in the Glasgow Invitational this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Glasgow High School. The Highlanders (2-1) are at Sanford on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary:

220 Andre Green SE pinned Naheem Morgan in 1:17 (SE 6-0)

285 Stephen Goodman SE won by forfeit (SE 12-0)

106 Spencer Trolio SE won by forfeit (SE 18-0)

113 Ian Smith MK pinned Santos Lopez in 2:53 (SE 18-6)

120 Clay Tannen MK pinned Mason Campbell in :42 (SE 18-12)

126 Matt Kennedy SE pinned Naki Jones in 3:59 (SE 24-12)

132 Jon Chapman MK won by forfeit (SE 24-18)

138 Jimmy Garrett SE pinned Johah Tiemann in 5:08 (SE 30-18)

145 Sean Baker SE won by forfeit (SE 36-18)

152 Dan Quesenberry MK pinned Dorian Hendron in 3:32 (SE 36-24)

160 Dante Trader MK pinned Joe Thompson in :32 (SE 36-30)

170 Ben Pfeil SE pinned Jaden Smith in 1:14 (SE 42-30)

182 Eric O’Neil SE pinned Chris Orsetti in 3:17 (SE 48-30)

195 Lawrence Kindbeiter SE won by forfeit (SE 54-30)