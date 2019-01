Teams return — to the court, mats, ice and pool — to kick off 2019

Teams return — to the court, mats, ice and pool — to...

As schools get into the 2019 groove, so do their athletes. Many were busy over the Christmas break in various tournaments, but others have had a few weeks off.

Boys

Basketball

Wednesday

Cambridge-South Dorchester at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

William Penn at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 6 p.m.

Wilmington Christian at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at A.I. DuPont, 1:30 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Elizabeth, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and St. Mark’s at the Delcastle Invitational

Hockey

Friday

Archbishop Curley vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m., Talbot Community Center Ice Rink

St. Elizabeth vs. Hodgson, 6:30 p.m., Rust Ice Arena

Interboro (Pa.) vs. St. Mark’s, 6:30 p.m., Patriot Ice Center

Swimming

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Easton, 3 p.m., Easton YMCA

Saturday

Salesianum at Gilman (Md.), 11 a.m.

Girls

Basketball

Thursday

Archmere at Caravel, 7:15 p.m.

Delaware Military at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Sussex Central at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

A.I. DuPont at St. Mark’s, noon

Archmere at Mount Pleasant, 12:15 p.m.