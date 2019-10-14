This week will help girls high school sports postseason picture come into focus

With two full weeks left in the fall regular seasons, high school teams are starting to get an idea of where they fall in the postseason picture. This week, particularly in volleyball, some major battles will play a significant role in shaping the tournament.

Field hockey

Monday

St. Thomas More (0-11) at Gunston (Md.), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (6-4-1) at Ursuline (5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Georges (4-5-1) at Padua (8-2), 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field

Saint Mark’s (5-4) at Tatnall (7-3), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans got back into the win column in their last game. They will face a test this afternoon against the Hornets, who are stingy on defense.

Holly Grove at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (8-4) at St. Michaels, 5 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (5-6) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (7-4) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (5-6) vs. Wilmington Christian (2-7), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (4-6-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

MOT Charter (2-7) at Archmere, 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (11-0) at Mount Pleasant (6-5), 4:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (11-0) at Padua (9-2), 5 p.m. After a few date changes, this gem ended up as a nice way to ease out of the workday. The Patriots have taken down all comers, including then No. 1 Archmere and, just last week, Ursuline on the road in five sets. They throw two big hitters at opponents in Morgan Ritchie and Chloe Rogers, who will have to face the Pandas’ imposing block, led by Michelle Kozicki. You know the drill: Seating is at a premium in Padua’s gym, so get there early.

St. Elizabeth (4-6) at Ursuline (6-4), 7:15 p.m. And when the Newark Charter-Padua match ends, leave the car where it is and walk down the street to Ursuline to watch the Raiders as they host St. Elizabeth. The Vikings are a solid squad, but they will be facing an Ursuline team that is eager to end a two-match losing streak.

Tuesday

Delmarva Christian (12-3) at St. Thomas More (4-6), 4 p.m.

Conrad (10-0) at Archmere (9-2), 6:15 p.m. Well, what have we here? Just one of the most anticipated matches of the season. The Red Wolves have some nice victories under their belt, but the Auks present the stiffest test yet. Leah Camilli leads the Conrad attack against Julia Kochie and the Auks. Defensively, expect to see the two liberos – Alyssa Faville of Conrad and Hannah Wright of Archmere – hitting the floor more than a few times. Expect a large student turnout to add to the atmosphere.

Hodgson (1-9) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Holly Grove at St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (5-6), 5:15 p.m.

Appoquinimink (7-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. Saint Mark’s should be careful not to underestimate the Jaguars, out of the Blue Hen Conference Flight A. Appo brings the heat with hitters Alyssa White and Jordan Hudson, but the Spartans have stellar defenders led by Serena Pluta up front and Alyssa Berggrun in the back.

Friday

Padua at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. Homecoming at Archmere includes a matchup of volleyball titans. The Pandas and Auks promise to put on a spectacular display in front of what will be a raucous full house. Could this be a tournament preview?

Soccer

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-3) at Indian Creek, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.