Gridiron battles take on added significance in boys sports

It’s a relatively slow week on the soccer pitch, but the football schedule has three important games. The Friday night battle and the pair on Saturday , including a homecoming matinee at Archmere, have postseason implications. And in cross country, the Joe O’Neill Invitational brings together the best running talent in the state of Delaware. “The Joe” has a boys and a girls race.

Soccer

Monday

Glenelg at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-2-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (9-1) at Rancocas Valley (N.J.), 4 p.m.

Laurel (1-8-1) at Saint Mark’s (5-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Milton Wright (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Conrad (5-5) at Archmere (11-0), 10:30 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (7-3-1), 11 a.m.

Football

Friday

Saint Mark’s (4-2) at Delaware Military (5-1), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s ended a two-game skid last Friday against Newark, but traveling to Fusco Field for a meeting with the Seahawks is no picnic. These are two teams that can put points on the board, but the key in this one will be which defense can come up with the big stop.

Saturday

Salesianum (4-2) at St. Georges (4-2), noon. Tournament hopefuls get together on the turf south of the canal. The Sals bounced back with a win last Saturday, and the Hawks edged Appoquinimink to keep their postseason hopes alive.

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Archmere (4-2), 2 p.m.

Cross country

Friday

Joe O’Neill Invitational, 3 p.m. at Bellevue State Park. Teams from up and down Delaware get together to run the flat terrain of Bellevue State Park in the biggest meet in the state that includes both Division I and Division II teams.