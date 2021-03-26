Ursuline swarms Delaware Military to open lacrosse season with a win: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline got off to a scorching shot, scoring the first nine goals on the way to a 16-6 win in lacrosse at Delaware Military Academy on March 25. The game was originally scheduled to take place at the Raiders’ Serviam Field, but after the previous day’s rain, the game was moved to the field turf at DMA.

The Raiders scored six times in the first 6:04 of the game, and they added three more before the Seahawks got on the board just over 10 minutes in. The Raiders scored six more times before the half.

Delaware Military scored two quick goals to open the second half, but the Raiders drained the clock each time they took control of the ball. Ursuline scored just one goal in the half.

Lexi Goff led the Raiders with six goals. Lilly Rice, Chloe Bethea-Jones and Vivian Wiggins each had a hat trick, and Isabella Koechert scored the other goal. Ursuline outshot DMA, 25-10, with Amelia Cradler recording three saves and Aiden Lewis two more. The Raiders (1-0) host Wilmington Charter on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

The Seahawks (0-2) got 11 saves from goalkeeper Kylie Ferry. They are home against Concord on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.