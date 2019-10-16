Wilmington Charter field hockey clamps down on defense in defeat of Ursuline

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Charter’s field hockey team scored 10 minutes into the first half, and that was enough in a defensive battle with Ursuline. The Force, after a late goal, defeated the Raiders, 2-0.

Prior to Charter’s first goal, it was Ursuline who was putting on the pressure. The Raiders earned back-to-back penalty corners four minutes in, but neither was successful. The Force turned the momentum in their favor after that.

Charter picked up its first penalty corner opportunity with 22 minutes remaining in the half, and they converted. After the inbounds pass, the Force worked the ball around the perimeter of the scoring circle, and Haley Adkins took a big swing from the left of Raiders keeper Stephanie Kulenguskey. The ball hit the cage for the 1-0 lead.

Scoring chances were scarce after that, but the Raiders did have three more penalty corners before intermission. The Force sent a few shots on net, but they were unable to double the lead.

Ursuline’s best chance to tie came 10 minutes into the second half. Juliana Copeman nearly had a one-on-one opportunity against Force keeper Gabby Simmons, but the play was interrupted. Copeman and Margaret Macauley both had shots stopped by Simmons, with the second leading to a penalty corner.

Neither team mounted too much pressure on offense after that until the final two minutes. The Force earned one last corner with 2:10 left, and Natalie Fusco was able to knock one in for the insurance tally.

Alexandra Kelleher had assists on both goals for Charter, which improved to 7-4-1. The Force had 10 shots to three for the Raiders, although Ursuline had an 8-6 advantage in penalty corners. They are back in action at 3:45 p.m. Friday at St. Georges.

The Raiders (5-6) host Caravel on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.