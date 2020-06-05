Neumann University commits $457,200 in CARES Act funding to 1353 students

Neumann University will distribute $457,200 of CARES Act funding to 1,353 students in June.

In a letter sent to eligible students in late May, Dr. Chris Domes, university president, wrote, “I am writing today to update you on specific efforts that Neumann is making to reduce your educational costs, ensure that you have affordable access to continue your education, and to announce that you will receive financial assistance as a result of the CARES Act.”

In March of this year, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide emergency assistance for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. A portion of this funding was earmarked for those college students who are eligible for federal financial aid.

Neumann University applied for CARES Act funding on behalf of its students. According to federal guidelines, the money is meant to help offset part of the expenses for food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, or child care that students may have incurred because of coronavirus or the public health measures that have been taken to slow its spread.

“These grants are awarded to help you address some of the financial hardship that you are experiencing and to allow you to remain enrolled at Neumann University,” Dr. Domes added.

The university received the funding in May and, according to CARES Act stipulations, has a full year to distribute the money to eligible students. “We acted quickly,” Dr. Domes explained, “because some of our students and their families need support immediately.”

During the last two months, Neumann has also instituted other measures to address the financial impact of the pandemic. The university has reduced tuition for summer classes, frozen tuition for fall 2020 at 2019 levels, and established two emergency funds to help students in financial distress caused by COVID-19.

The CARES Act funding will be sent to students, either via direct deposit or a mailed check, by the end of June.