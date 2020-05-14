Neumann University named to Phi Theta Kappa honor roll, among best at supporting transfer students

Neumann University named to Phi Theta Kappa honor roll, among best at...

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named Neumann University to its 2020 Transfer Honor Roll. The society recognizes the highest-rated 25 percent of colleges for creating systems and processes that support transfer students.

The 2020 honor roll includes 122 colleges. Only eight are in Pennsylvania.

Colleges were selected based on their transfer friendliness rating, which includes cost, scholarships, admissions practices, and peer reviews.

“Making the transfer honor roll is evidence of the welcoming environment that Neumann University has created for transfer students,” said Francesca Reed, university vice president for enrollment management and marketing. “This award is given to four-year colleges and universities with proven outcomes for transfer success. They are the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college and high rates of bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students.”

Each year more than one hundred students come to Neumann from community, state, and private colleges and universities to continue their education.

“From dual admissions agreements to GPA-based scholarships, we strive to make the transfer process as seamless as possible for incoming students,” Reed explained.

Neumann’s merit scholarships for transfer students, based on cumulative GPA, range from $10,000 to $15,000 per year. In addition, transfer students who are members of Phi Theta Kappa may be eligible for an additional $3,000 scholarship.

Details about Neumann University scholarships available to transfer students are available at www.neumann.edu/transfer.