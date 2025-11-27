Father James T. Kirk, longtime pastor of St. Mary Magdalen parish, dies Thanksgiving morning at 68

Father James T. Kirk Jr., longtime pastor of St. Mary Magdalen parish in Wilmington, died early Thanksgiving morning surrounded by family and friends. He was 68.

Parishioners were informed later that morning in a message from Msgr. Steven Hurley, parish administrator.

“To the Saint Mary Magdalen Parish and School Community,

“It is with deep sadness and Christian hope that I share the news that Father Jim Kirk entered into eternal life earlier today. As many of you know, Father Kirk had been dealing with significant health issues for many months, and he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, fortified by the sacraments of the Church.

“As pastor, Father Kirk served with great devotion, kindness, and a shepherd’s heart. His love for the Eucharist, his dedication to the people entrusted to his care, and his steady witness to the Gospel will remain lasting gifts to our community.

“We entrust him now to the mercy of our loving God, confident in the promise of the Resurrection. Please keep Father Kirk, his family, and all who mourn his loss in your prayers.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements and opportunities for prayer will be shared as soon as they are available.

“May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Yours in Christ,

Monsignor Steven Hurley

Administrator