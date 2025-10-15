Sister Maureen Stout, St. Elizabeth High School graduate who spent 51 years in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 86

ASTON, Pa. —Sister Maureen Stout, who grew up in Newark and ministered for 51 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Oct. 13 in Assisi House. She was 86 and had been a professed Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 65 years.

Sister Maureen, formerly Sister Richard Cecilia, was a member of Holy Angels Parish and a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of Angels College, now Neumann University, and a master’s from the University of Delaware.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, she taught at St. Ann in Wilmington for two years, St. Anthony of Padua for three years, and St. John the Beloved for six. After that, she moved to Elkton, Md., spending 10 years at Immaculate Conception. Back in Wilmington, she taught at Corpus Christi for 21 years and All Saints School for two more. She then volunteered at All Saints for another seven years.

Sister Maureen spent six years in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and two years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Since 2020, she had served in volunteer ministry at Assisi House.

Services will be held in Assisi House on Oct. 17 and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes will be at a later date at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston.

She is survived by her brother Richard (Patricia) and a sister-in-law, Joanna; and many nieces and nephews. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.