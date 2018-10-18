177 Project, ‘Evening of Adoration’ set for Nov. 11 at St. Jude in Lewes

The 177 Project is partnering this fall with 22 young musical artists to bring an “Evening of Eucharistic Adoration” and music to every diocese in the United States including Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes has been selected to host this night of worship for the Diocese of Wilmington on Nov. 11, 6:45-9 p.m. The evening will begin with the praying of the rosary, followed by Adoration, and close with a concert featuring Catholic artists Dana Catherine and Taylor Tripodi.

Priests will be available to hear Confessions throughout the evening. Tickets are free and can be ordered online. St. Jude The Apostle Church is located at 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE

The 177 Project is an initiative by Adoration Artists designed to help parishes across the nation to draw the faithful closer to God by encouraging them to spend time before him in eucharistic adoration. From Labor Day until Christmas, almost two dozen of the most talented young artists in Catholic music will split up into teams of two to blanket the country offering free concerts to those attending holy hours in all 177 dioceses.

Last November, St. Jude hosted a concert by Adoration Artists featuring Jonny Diaz, Josh Blakesley and John Tibbs and drew 200 attendees.

For more information, please contact Mary Ellen Hearn at 302-236-8840 or mehearn@verizon.net

For information regarding Adoration Artists, reach Jason Wall at jason.wall@littleflowerevents.com