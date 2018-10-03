Maryland Catholic Conference candidate survey questions, 2018 general election

Every election year, the Maryland Catholic Conference surveys the state’s candidates for U.S. Congress and the Maryland General Assembly on their positions regarding issues of interest to Catholics.

The responses of the Democratic and Republican candidates whose districts are in the Diocese of Wilmington appear on the grid below.

The candidates were asked to either “agree” or “disagree” with five issue statements. The ✔ indicates the candidate agrees with the statement. The X indicates the candidate disagrees with the statement. The blank response to a statement means the candidate did not choose a position on that issue.

Candidates were given the opportunity to provide a brief statement at the end of the survey on why Maryland Catholics should vote for them. Those comments are available on the Maryland Catholic Conference website: www.mdcatholic.org/elections.

Each candidate received the survey by email. Non-responding candidates were also contacted at least once by phone, if a number was provided to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Third-party, unaffiliated and write-in candidates were not surveyed for the general election. Only candidates who responded to the survey are included.

The Maryland Catholic Conference does not endorse or oppose any candidate under any circumstance, and no inference of endorsement or opposition should be concluded as a result of the information provided here.

To find your state and congressional districts, go to mdcathcon.org/FindYourLegislator

ANSWER KEY

✔ = Agree

X = Disagree

Blank = Did Not Choose A Position on That Issue

D = Democrat

R = Republican

*= Incumbent

GENERAL ELECTION DATES IN MARYLAND

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 9 pm: Deadline to register to vote, update your information, and/or change your party affiliation online is

Tuesday, November 6, 2018: General Election.

EARLY VOTING

Thursday, October 25th through Thursday, November 1st, 2018

Visit https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html for more information and for locations.

HOW TO IDENTIFY YOUR STATE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

To identify your legislative district, go to www.mdcatholic.org/findyourlegislator.