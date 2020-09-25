’40 Days for Life’ supporters pray in Dover for an end to abortion: Photo gallery

’40 Days for Life’ supporters pray in Dover for an end to...

Approximately 20 pro-life supporters gathered outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Dover to participate in “40 Days for Life,” an internationally coordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.

Attendees at the Dover gathering prayed and sang hymns and patriotic songs.

Representatives from Holy Cross Church and Calvary Assembly of God were among those gathered.

40 Days for Life continues through Nov. 1. and organizers welcome those who would like to participate.

A group of about 50 people took to the streets of Wilmington the morning of Sept. 23.

Dover location, Public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood, 805 S. Governors Ave., Dover, 7 a.m.-7 pm., seven days a week.

More information, jim@cordie.us.

Wilmington location, Public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood, 625 N. Shipley St., Wilmington, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Satuday. More information, nancyfrick93@verizon.net