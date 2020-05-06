Annual Memorial Day Field Mass at All Saints Cemetery canceled for this year

The annual field Mass scheduled for May 25 at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington has been canceled this year because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, according to the Catholic Cemeteries office.

Traditionally held every year on Memorial Day, the Mass pays tribute to deceased military, first responders, and all who are interred in the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington. More than 500 people usually attend. Bishop Malooly was the main celebrant of last year’s Mass which marked its 60th year.

[For more on the history of the Mass, read Mark Christian’s reflection from 2019 here.]

The diocesan cemeteries are open and visitors are advised to check for modifications in hours and to observe social distancing and safety guidelines. The offices are currently closed to the public, however, representatives are available for families with immediate needs by calling (302) 656-3323.