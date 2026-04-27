Bishop Koenig announces the following official clergy appointments in Diocese of Wilmington

Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments effective June 24, 2026:

Pastors

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, V.G., S.T.L. is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington. This is in addition to his assignment as diocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia.

Vy. Rev. James S. Lentini, V.F. is appointed Pastor both of St. Ann, Wilmington and of St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington.

Rev. Christopher M. Markellos is appointed Pastor of St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md.

Rev. Clement J. Vadakkedath, C.Ss.R. is appointed Pastor of St. Christopher, Chester, Md., upon the recommendation of his Provincial Superior, Rev. Poly Kannampuzha, C.Ss.R. of the Liguori Province, India.

Administrator

Rev. Timothy J. Brady is appointed Administrator of St. John the Apostle, Milford.

Parochial Vicars

Rev. Jayaraju Bollikonda, O.C.D. is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel, Georgetown, upon the recommendation of his Provincial Superior, Rev. Amruthraj Vellaturi, O.C.D. of the St. Francis Xavier Province, India.

Rev. Eric Frimpong is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington, upon the recommendation of the Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwah, Bishop of the Diocese of Obuasi, Ghana. This is in addition to his office as Parochial Vicar of St. Ann, Wilmington.

Change of Residence

Rev. John B. Gabage concludes his service as Pastor of Saint Christopher, Chester, Md., to adopt residence at St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, for continued recuperation during his medical leave of absence.