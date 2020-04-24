Bishop Malooly clergy appointments announced

DIOCESE OF WILMINGTON

OFFICIAL APPOINTMENT

The following appointments are effective as indicated: Reverend Thomas Flowers, is granted retirement from active ministry effective May 1, 2020.

Reverend Monsignor Charles Brown, III, is appointed Temporary Administrator of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Lewes, DE. This appointment is effective May 1, 2020.

Deacon John W. Freebery, Jr, is granted retirement from diaconal ministry effective May 10, 2020.