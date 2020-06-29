Bishop Malooly moves weekly Mass livestream to Sunday mornings at 9:30 from Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Bishop W. Francis Malooly’s weekly Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington will be livestreamed on Sunday mornings at 9:30 beginning July 5.

The Mass had been held on Saturdays at 4 p.m. Since it began on Palm Sunday, April 4, the Bishop’s livestreamed Masses have received more than 43,000 views on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseOfWilm.

Diocesan parishes in Maryland began in-person weekend Masses on May 30. Delaware parishes followed on June 6. In both states, attendance at any liturgy or event in the church is limited to 1/3 of the fire marshal approved maximum occupancy and shall not exceed state-mandated requirements. Pastors may determine a lower capacity if they feel it necessary for their community’s safety. Attendees are required to wear proper face coverings, maintain a minimum of six feet separation from those who are not a part of their household, and follow their pastor’s direction for the reception of Holy Communion.

Many parishes are offering livestreamed or recorded Masses for their parishioners on their websites, Facebook pages, or YouTube channels.

“It is important for the Bishop to maintain a liturgical presence on the internet,” said Robert Krebs, director of communications for the diocese. “These live-streamed Masses will compliment what our parishes are doing and help the Bishop to stay close to the community until such time when he can resume parish visits.”

In March, the bishop dispensed the Sunday Mass Obligation for Catholics in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. That dispensation will remain for the foreseeable future.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 33 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. More information on the diocesan effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.cdow.org/cornoavirus.