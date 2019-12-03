Bishop Malooly to deliver address at Neumann University winter commencement

ASTON, Pa. — Bishop Malooly will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary degree at Neumann University’s winter graduation on Dec. 18. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Mirenda Center for Sport, Spirituality and Character Development.

Bishop Malooly will receive a doctor of humane letters degree. That is traditionally conferred upon scholars who have distinguished themselves in the humanities.

A native of Baltimore, the bishop was an auxiliary in that archdiocese prior to his appointment to the Diocese of Wilmington in 2008. He was a parish priest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and also served as administrator of the CYO Retreat House in Sparks, Md., and director of clergy personnel.

The bishop, who succeeded Bishop Michael A. Saltarelli, submitted his letter of resignation to Pope Francis last January, when he turned 75, as required by Canon Law. He visited Vatican City this week for his ad limina visit and met with the pope on Dec. 3.

Neumann held its first winter graduation last December for students who have degrees conferred in August or December. The commencement offers students the opportunity to participate in a formal ceremony without having to wait until May.

A Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the chapel at Our Lady of Angels Convent. The doors of the Mirenda Center will open at 4:30. A reception for graduates and their families will follow the commencement in the Bayada Atrium at the Mirenda Center.