Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School raises nearly $30,000 for Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington

It was a chilly Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from joining the annual Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School on Nov. 22 and raising nearly $30,000.

The festive family atmosphere included games, food for attendees and a food drive for the needy.

Bishop Koenig got the race started and was waiting at the finish line holding the tape with Deacon Patrick Stokely, interim director of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The first female finisher was Sadie Trumbull. First male to finish was James Holmes.

The annual event attracted 260 participants who brought along 75 pounds of food for the needy and helped raise $29,919 for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. Two dozen members of the Knights of Columbus volunteered to help set up and marshal the course.