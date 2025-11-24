Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School raises nearly $30,000 for Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington

Bishop Koenig and Deacon Patrick Stokely hold the finish tape as the first female runner Sadie Trumbull finishes the Bishop 5K at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
It was a chilly Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from
joining the annual Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School on Nov. 22 and raising nearly $30,000.
The festive family atmosphere included games, food for attendees and a food drive for the needy.
Bishop Koenig got the race started and was waiting at the finish line holding the tape with Deacon Patrick Stokely, interim director of
Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.
The first female finisher was Sadie Trumbull. First male to finish was James Holmes.
The annual event attracted 260 participants who brought along 75 pounds of food for the needy and helped raise $29,919 for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. Two dozen members of the Knights of Columbus volunteered to help set up and marshal the course.
Cordelia Parks age 10 was recognized for the winning design of the Bishop 5K t-shirt during the Bishop 5K at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
The first male runner James Holmes finishes the Bishop 5K at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig cheers on the runners during the Bishop 5K at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly talks with runners before the race during the Bishop 5K at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Participating with their mothers are, from left, Remi Staines, Logan Harmer and Bryce Wilson. Submitted photo.