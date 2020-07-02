Catholic Charities expands emergency food assistance hours and locations in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Wilmington — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington is expanding its hours and locations for emergency food assistance. Added locations include the main, Dover and Georgetown offices. Expanded hours at the Thrift Center, Casa San Francisco and Seton Center now offer food availability every weekday. Casa San Francisco also offers weekend hours. Families in need of emergency food can call to schedule a same-day pick-up at the closest pantry location.
“Hunger for many of the families in our communities is a daily occurrence.” said Richelle A. Vible, Catholic Charities Executive Director. “Families should not have to choose between making a rent, mortgage or utility payment and buying food.”
Emergency food assistance locations and hours include:
Thrift Center
1320 E 23rd Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
302-764-2717
Days/Hours: M-TH 9am-5:45pm
Dover Office
2099 S DuPont Highway
Dover, DE 19901
302-674-1600
Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm
Georgetown Office
404 S Bedford Street, Ste 9
Georgetown, DE 19947
302-856-9578
Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm
Seton Center
30632 Hampden Avenue
Princess Ann, MD 21853
410-651-9608
Days/Hours: M-F 9am-4pm
Casa San Francisco
127 Broad Street
Milton, DE 19968
302-684-8694
Days/Hours: M-F 9am-6pm, Sa & Su 9am-4pm
Main Office
2601 West 4th Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-654-9295
Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm
The public is invited to help Catholic Charities support those in need by donating nonperishable food items, grocery store gift cards and monetary donations to support its emergency food assistance program. Donations are currently accepted at all Catholic Charities locations except Bayard House during regular business hours. Catholic Charities relies on the generous support of the community to help provide food to families in need.
Additional information and office locations are available at www.cdow.org/charities. Click on “Basic Needs” from the “Programs” drop down box at the top of the page. You can also call the main office, located on 2601 W 4th St, Wilmington, DE 19805, at 302-655-9624. To make a monetary donation, send a check to any Catholic Charities location, or visit our secure online donation site at www.ccwilm.org/donate.
Catholic Charities has been serving those in need for 190-years offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.