Catholic Charities expands emergency food assistance hours and locations in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Wilmington — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington is expanding its hours and locations for emergency food assistance. Added locations include the main, Dover and Georgetown offices. Expanded hours at the Thrift Center, Casa San Francisco and Seton Center now offer food availability every weekday. Casa San Francisco also offers weekend hours. Families in need of emergency food can call to schedule a same-day pick-up at the closest pantry location.

“Hunger for many of the families in our communities is a daily occurrence.” said Richelle A. Vible, Catholic Charities Executive Director. “Families should not have to choose between making a rent, mortgage or utility payment and buying food.”

Emergency food assistance locations and hours include:

Thrift Center

1320 E 23rd Street

Wilmington, DE 19802

302-764-2717

Days/Hours: M-TH 9am-5:45pm

Dover Office

2099 S DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901

302-674-1600

Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm

Georgetown Office

404 S Bedford Street, Ste 9

Georgetown, DE 19947

302-856-9578

Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm

Seton Center

30632 Hampden Avenue

Princess Ann, MD 21853

410-651-9608

Days/Hours: M-F 9am-4pm

Casa San Francisco

127 Broad Street

Milton, DE 19968

302-684-8694

Days/Hours: M-F 9am-6pm, Sa & Su 9am-4pm

Main Office

2601 West 4th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-654-9295

Days/Hours: M-F 9am-12pm

The public is invited to help Catholic Charities support those in need by donating nonperishable food items, grocery store gift cards and monetary donations to support its emergency food assistance program. Donations are currently accepted at all Catholic Charities locations except Bayard House during regular business hours. Catholic Charities relies on the generous support of the community to help provide food to families in need.

Additional information and office locations are available at www.cdow.org/charities. Click on “Basic Needs” from the “Programs” drop down box at the top of the page. You can also call the main office, located on 2601 W 4th St, Wilmington, DE 19805, at 302-655-9624. To make a monetary donation, send a check to any Catholic Charities location, or visit our secure online donation site at www.ccwilm.org/donate.

Catholic Charities has been serving those in need for 190-years offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.