Catholic Charities Thrift Center in Wilmington follows orders to close; food, diapers, hygiene products, cash still accepted

In accordance with the executive order from Governor Carney, the retail thrift store operation at Catholic Charities Thrift Center located at 1320 E. 23rd Street in Wilmington will be closed until further notice. We will no longer be accepting donation of thrift shop goods but will gratefully accept donations of the following:

Food

Diapers

Hygiene Supplies

Gift Cards

Financial Gifts

Essential client services including Food Assistance and Basic Needs services will continue to be available at our Thrift Center location by appointment. Please visit www.cdow.org/charities or call (302) 764-2717 for more information.

All donations will directly support Catholic Charities essential client services and will allow us to continue to provide assistance to those in desperate need in our communities. Please be generous. Please continue to pray for our staff, for our clients and for the community as we work together to navigate this public health crisis.

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for 190 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. No one is excluded from service because of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, or ability to pay.