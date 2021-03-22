Catholic Forum, available online at cdow.org, preempted on Relevant Radio April 10 by Easter Vigil with Pope Francis from Vatican

The Easter edition of Catholic Forum, the radio program/podcast produced by the Diocese of Wilmington’s Communications Department, will not air on Relevant Radio 640 this year, but will be available online and as a podcast.

The program that airs each Saturday afternoon at 1:30 will be preempted April 3 by Relevant Radio’s coverage of Pope Francis’ Holy Saturday Easter Vigil from Vatican City.

Catholic Forum will return to the 50,000 watt station on Saturday, April 10.

The April 3 program, that will feature Bishop Malooly’s annual Easter message to the people of the Diocese of Wilmington, will debut at 1:30 p.m. online at cdow.org/CatholicForum and on Apple, Spotify and iHeartRadio podcast platforms.

Beginning with the April 10 program, Catholic Forum will feature a new segment of diocesan, national and international news, provided by TheDialog.org, the official news source of the diocese.

The April 10 program also marks Catholic Forum’s 82nd anniversary. Catholic Forum is the longest running Catholic talk radio programs in the United States having debuted on another station on April 9, 1939.