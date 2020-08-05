Cathy Weaver returns to Diocese of Wilmington as executive at Marydale Retirement Village

Cathy Weaver, former healthcare executive and school superintendent, has been hired as property manager of Marydale Retirement Village, a residential community for seniors and persons with disabilities located in Newark.

Marydale is operated by Catholic Ministry to the Elderly, Inc., and supervised by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. It provides 108 one-bedroom rental units to seniors who qualify as low-income.

A graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., and the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, New York, Weaver earned a masters degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, and completed coursework for a doctorate in education and a certificate in spiritual direction at Neumann University in Aston, Pa.

After beginning her career in human resources, Weaver began working in educational administration as associate principal of Wilmington Montessori School, principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Wilmington, and assistant superintendent and superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wilmington. In 2012, she became vice president of mission and human resources for St. Francis Healthcare in Wilmington and eventually senior vice president of mission integration for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, St. Francis’ parent organization.

“The work of Catholic Charities to serve the poor and vulnerable is very compelling and I am humbled to join this compassionate and dedicated team,” Weaver said in a news release issued by the Diocese of Wilmington. “I look forward to supporting the tenants of the Marydale Retirement Village and to serve the elderly in our community.”

Richelle Vible, executive director of Catholic Charities of the diocese said, “All of us at Catholic Ministry to the Elderly are excited to welcome Cathy Weaver to Marydale Retirement Village. Cathy has devoted her career to serving our community and we are thrilled that she is now in service to our seniors at Marydale.”

Marydale Retirement Village was dedicated on May 1, 1981 by Bishop Thomas Mardaga, sixth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington. A multi-million-dollar renovation project was completed in 2018. Marydale residents live independently and enjoy the companionship of peers in a unique, garden-style community. Apartments rent for 30 percent of a resident’s adjusted gross income. A variable allowance for electric expense is also included. For more information, visit cdow.org/charities.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, the charitable arm of the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been serving those in need for 190-years offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships.