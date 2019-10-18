Celebration of St. Pio of Pietrelcina (Padre Pio) set for Nov. 10 at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Wilmington

Who was Padre Pio? Padre Pio is a saint in the Catholic Church. He was born on May 25, 1887 in Pietrelcina, Italy. Although he was born into a poor family, he was not poor in his faith. His family was rich in their love of God.

As a young boy, Francesco already showed signs of his gifts of grace. By the time he was five, he dedicated his life to God. He experienced many spiritual encounters such as conversing with Jesus and suffering attacks by the devil.

In the year of 1910, Padre Pio was ordained a priest. With this ordination came a spiritual encounter by Jesus and Mary who gave him the wounds of Christ, the Stigmata. It came and went, but soon became permanent and remained on his body for the next 50 years. In the beginning Padre Pio felt great humiliation by these wounds, but soon welcomed it. The stigmata was a true sign of God. Up until his death in 1968, Padre Pio was visited by many who wished to see the miracle.

Padre Pio was admired by many and he still is today. To celebrate the remembrance of Padre Pio, St. Mary Magdalen Parish is holding a Saints & Relics event Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. This event is hosting a first-class relic of St. Pio of Pietreclina, who is known by many as Padre Pio through the National Center for Padre Pio in Barto, Pa.

After a presentation in the morning for the religious education families, a service is scheduled in the afternoon.

At 2 p.m. the service will begin with Jeanne Kaye from Sodality who will lead the rosary. At 2:30 p.m. Jeff Daley from the National Center of Padre Pio will lead prayers of Padre Pio and give a short presentation on relics. At 2:45 p.m., the Knights of Columbus will stand guard at the Veneration of the Relic.

During the Veneration, Jeff Daley will be available in the vestibule to answer questions. He will also have items from the Center available for purchase and donation.