Home Our Diocese Dialog sesquicentennial special section: A message from Bishop John O. Barres

Dialog sesquicentennial special section: A message from Bishop John O. Barres

By
The Dialog
-
89
0
barres
Bishop John O. Barres of Rockville Centre, N.Y., delivers his homily during Mass Sept. 2 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Deer Park. Blessed Oscar Romero's martyrdom, "the holy sacrifice of his life," during his celebration of the "holy sacrifice" of the Mass holds a powerful lesson for Catholics, Bishop Barres said in a new pastoral on the life and ministry of the soon-to-be saint. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)

Dear Friends,

As the Diocese of Wilmington celebrates 150 years, we give Father, Son and Holy Spirit thanks for the people of God that went before us in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland with a courageous Catholic missionary spirit and have left us a rich trail of Catholic spiritual and corporal works of mercy.

We give God thanks for the people of God who advance the church’s mission in the present, a people committed to be instruments of the divine mercy and instruments of the purification, reform and sanctification of the church we love. And we put our trust in the movement of the Holy Spirit leading us into a powerful evangelizing future.

Personally, I will always be grateful for the inspiration you have all given me over many years.

Happy sesquicentennial!

God bless you,

Most Reverend John O. Barres
Bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here