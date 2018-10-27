Dialog sesquicentennial special section: A message from Bishop John O. Barres

Dear Friends,

As the Diocese of Wilmington celebrates 150 years, we give Father, Son and Holy Spirit thanks for the people of God that went before us in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland with a courageous Catholic missionary spirit and have left us a rich trail of Catholic spiritual and corporal works of mercy.

We give God thanks for the people of God who advance the church’s mission in the present, a people committed to be instruments of the divine mercy and instruments of the purification, reform and sanctification of the church we love. And we put our trust in the movement of the Holy Spirit leading us into a powerful evangelizing future.

Personally, I will always be grateful for the inspiration you have all given me over many years.

Happy sesquicentennial!

God bless you,

Most Reverend John O. Barres

Bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Center