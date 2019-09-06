Diocesan Vocations Guild: Give the gift of prayer on Priesthood Sunday, Sept. 29

The Diocesan Vocations Guild (DVG) of the Diocese of Wilmington is inviting parishioners to give the gift of prayer to their parish or religious order priest this Priesthood Sunday, Sept. 29.

Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland Catholics are urged to go to www.cdow.org/DVG, download a Priesthood Sunday Spiritual Bouquet certificate, commit to praying for their pastor, associate pastor, religious order priest, bishop, or seminarian, and present the certificate to the recipient on Priesthood Sunday.

“Our priests work tirelessly every day to serve the spiritual needs of their parishioners,” said Francis Woerner, president of the Diocesan Vocations Guild. “What better way to show our appreciation for all that they do for us than to keep them in our prayers? Our Spiritual Bouquet certificate is a free-and-easy, tangible symbol of our prayerful gratitude.”

The Diocesan Vocations Guild is open to Catholics from within or with ties to the Diocese of Wilmington. They pray for, encourage and support the bishop, priests, religious, deacons and seminarians of the diocese. The objectives of the Guild are achieved through prayer, service and the affirmation of the importance of the priesthood, diaconate and the religious life to the mission of the diocese.

For more information, or to be put on the mailing list for notification of upcoming meetings and other events, contact Bob Krebs at 302-573-3116 or rkrebs@cdow.org.