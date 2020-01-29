Diocese of Wilmington participants join thousands in Washington at March for Life: Photo gallery

Pro-life supporters from all over, including several groups from the Diocese of Wilmington, gathered in unity for the 47th annual March for Life, protesting the legalization of abortion.

“It’s encouraging and inspirational to see so many young people marching to defend and protect innocent lives in the womb,” said Kenny Platt Sr., a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Father George S. Bradford Council in Chestertown, Md.

Platt said he has attended the march the last 15 years and each experience has been “life changing” and he “strongly encourages all Catholics to experience this life-affirming event.”

For Platt and many others, one of the highlights of the march is feeling the hope and energy of thousands of people joining together to peacefully protest abortion while supporting the protection of unborn children.

A group of seventh- and eighth-graders from Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md., attended the march and preceding “Youth Rally and Mass for Life.”

Students said highlights included witnessing the speech from President Donald Trump, the number of priests and bishops attending the Mass and encountering men and women who said they once supported abortion but no longer do.

They said it was remarkable to witness how the youth rally was different but fed into the larger march. The Mass allowed for an expression of Catholic faith, but both the Mass/rally and march shared the same spirit, they said.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of something that big,” said Sister Ann Elizabeth who was a chaperone on the trip from Mount Aviat Academy.

While the trip to the nation’s capital was fun for students, Sister Ann Elizabeth said it was an opportunity for Catholic school students to demonstrate their beliefs.

Feelings of optimism and hope for the future of the pro-life movement appeared to be a common feeling among marchers as they joined fellow young people at March for Life, she said.

“We are the Pro-Life generation” read signs that were held by many young marchers.