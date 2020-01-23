Local people from the Diocese of Wilmington head to the March for Life on Jan. 24

Several organizations throughout the diocese are providing bus transportation to the March for Life on Friday, Jan. 24. They are:
• Bus trip to the Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C. St. Thomas the Apostle Knights of Columbus has chartered a bus for people of all ages, weather permitting. Meet in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine Catholic Church, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington at 7 a.m. and departs at 7:30 a.m. Seats available on a first come basis. The only cost to the individual passenger is a tip for the bus driver. Brown bag lunch recommended. More information, Jo Ann Van Heest, 12374Columbiettes@gmail.com or 302-239-0739.
• Bus trip to the Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C. complements of KofC District 26. Bus departs Sacred Heart Church, Chestertown, Md. at 9 a.m. with stops at Route 213 and Route 18, Centreville; Chesapeake College; and Route 8 and Route 50 Park and Ride on Kent Island. Returns at 5 p.m. More information and reservations, Larry Houck, larryhouck8@yahoo.com or (410) 757-5500, (410) 924-5032.
• Bus trip to the Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Namaans Rd., Wilmington at 7:30 a.m. $25. More information and reservations, Jane Buxton, (302) 655-5986.
• Bus trip to the Annual March for Life, sponsored by Delaware Right to LIfe. Bus leaves Christiana Mall at 10 a.m. Free, but good will offering of $20 is appreciated. More information, www.DERightToLife.org
• Bus trip to the Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C., Rehoboth/Lewes area. Day begins with 8 a.m. Mass at St. Jude the Apostle, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes, bus departs after from south end of parking lot. Return bus leaves 4 p.m., will stop for dinner at Fishermen’s Inn on Kent Narrows (on your own.) Free will offering suggested for bus, $10 per person. More information, (302) 226-4947 or briggs@umd.edu.