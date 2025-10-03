Diocese of Wilmington pilgrims led by Bishop William Koenig leave for Italy Oct. 26 — follow the coverage at thedialog.org

A group of 118 Catholic parishioners from across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore depart from Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 26 for a 10-day pilgrimage to Italy to mark the Jubilee Year 2025 (the 2,025th anniversary of the Incarnation of our Lord).

The pilgrimage is being spiritually led by Bishop William E. Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington and includes five priests of the diocese.

Pilgrimage stops include the Italian towns of Orvieto, Assisi, Cascia, Pescara, Manoppello, Lanciano, San Giovanni Rotondo, Montecassino and, of course, Rome and Vatican City.

Highlights of the trip include the tombs of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Carlo Acutis, the Basilica of St. Rita, the Sanctuaries of the Holy Face and Eucharistic Miracle, the Monastery Shrine of Padre Pio, the Monastery of St. Benedict and the Grotto of St. Michael the Archangel, as well as the usual holy places in Rome and The Vatican.

Diocesan Communications Director Bob Krebs will be embedded with the pilgrims and will file reports to The Dialog that can be found at The Dialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media outlets.

More information about the Jubilee can be found at cdow.org/Jubilee2025.