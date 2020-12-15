Every time listed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses at local churches in Diocese of Wilmington

Every time listed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses at local...

Everyone wants to be in church on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and we pray that in December 2021, we’ll see everyone there.

But this is 2020 and we’re still facing restrictions for in-person church attendance.

Still, you can join your local church community online.

Included above is a list with times of every Christmas livestream Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington as compiled by The Dialog. Our staff has spent the last several weeks reaching out to parishes in an effort to compile the best and most up-to-date information. If you have questions, please call Editor Joseph Owens at 302-295-0695 or email him at jowens@thedialog.org.

Please note that in almost every case, we are directing people to your parish website. It is the best place for your local, up-to-date parish information. From there, you should be able to find a link to your local livestream.

The livestream list will also appear in the Dec. 18 print edition of The Dialog.

The Dialog staff wishes you a happy and healthy Christmas.