Father Bruce Byrolly, longtime priest in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 88 on Christmas night

Father Bruce Byrolly, a priest for the Diocese of Wilmington for 62 years, died Christmas night, Dec. 25, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. in Laurel, Md. He was 88.

Father Byrolly was a native of Waterbury, Conn., and the former pastor of Saint Mary, Refuge of Sinners, Cambridge, Md. He had also been pastor at Saint Matthew, Wilmington, Saint Edmond, Rehoboth Beach, and St. Luke, Ocean City, Md.. He had also served as administrator of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Wilmington. He was associate pastor at Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Holy Rosary, Claymont, St. Ann, Wilmington, the Cathedral of St. Peter, and St. John–Holy Angels, Newark.

He was ordained in 1958.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Please keep the repose of the soul of Father Byrolly and the comfort of his family and friends in your prayers.