Father Daniel Staniskis of St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury incardinated to...

Father Daniel Staniskis of St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury incardinated to the Diocese of Wilmington

Present for the incardination are, from left, Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general, Bishop Malooly, Father Daniel Staniskis, Father John Mink, pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington and Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, diocesan chancellor. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

Father Daniel Staniskis, associate pastor at St. Francis de Sales parish in Salisbury, Md., and former associate pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington, was incardinated, or formally accepted, by Bishop Malooly as a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington on Sept. 19.

Incardination, taken from the Latin term incardinare, refers to the attachment of a priest or deacon to a diocese or religious community.

Father Staniskis, previously with the Diocese of Vilkaviskis in Lithuania, is now permanently at the service of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Present for the incardination were Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general, Bishop Malooly, Father Staniskis, Father John Mink, pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington and Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, diocesan chancellor.

