Father Richard T. Reece, former provincial superior of Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, dies at 85

Father Richard R. Reece, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales for 67 years, died Feb. 27. He was 85.

A Philadelphia native, Father Reece entered the Oblates after graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1954. He just celebrated the 55th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, which occurred on Feb. 6, 1965.

He taught and served in administrative roles at various Oblate high schools before being elected provincial superior of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 1983. He served three terms in that role, for a total of 12 years. Beginning in 1996, Father Reece spent nearly 25 years living in the Oblate community in Wyndmoor, Pa. As associate mission procurator, he preached mission appeals across the country to raise money to support Oblate overseas apostolates. He retired to the Oblate community in Childs, Md., in 2020.

Father Reece also served as president of the provincial conference and president of the Council of Religious Teachers of Philadelphia, and he was a member of the provincial council and the national board of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men.

He is survived by two brothers, his twin, Oblate Father Robert G. Reece, and Edward; and a cousin, Mary Doyle; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in private on March 4 at the Oblate Community Chapel, with interment in the Oblate Cemetery, both in Childs. Donations in Father Reece’s name can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916-0087.