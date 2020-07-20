First Communion celebration delayed from May draws communicants, families from Christ the Teacher school

First Communion celebration delayed from May draws communicants, families from Christ the...

First communion celebrations did not happen in the spring as they usually do, thanks to efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Among those making up for lost time was the first group of youngsters from Christ the Teacher School. The group received first communion Saturday at St. Margaret of Scotland in Glasgow.

The original date for the first communion was May 3.

Each communicant sat with their families and each family was distanced between two pews in the church. The communicants made their walk up the aisle to receive their first Eucharist along with their parents. After the communicants and parents sat down, all additional family members in attendance stayed in their pew and the Eucharistic ministers went to each individual pew and passed out the Eucharist.

If you have photos and information from your church, email them to news@thedialog.org.