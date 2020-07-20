Sister M. Isabel Schratwieser, former Saint Mark’s High School teacher, dies at 97

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister M. Isabel Schratwieser, a member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary for 73 years, died July 16 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 97.

Sister Isabel, a native of East Rockaway, N.Y., ministered primarily in education. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she served at Saint Mark’s High School from 1969-72. She also taught in Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She had resided in Scranton since 1986, where she worked at Marywood College and for her congregation.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pa. Donations in Sister Isabel’s name can be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.