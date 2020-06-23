Former Corpus Christi School teacher Sister Mary Hugh Black dies at 94

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Mary Hugh Black, who spent time teaching in the Diocese of Wilmington, died June 21 in Assisi House. She was 94 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years.

She spent 59 of those years ministering in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, primarily in education. Among her assignments in the archdiocese were Resurrection School in Chester, and Holy Savior St. John Fisher schools in Linwood. In the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Mary Hugh taught at Corpus Christi School in Elsmere.

Services will be in Assisi House and will be private. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.