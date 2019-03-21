Former Padua teacher Sister Georgellen Brilmyer dies at 95

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Georgellen Brilmyer, who taught for 15 years at Padua Academy in Wilmington, died March 20 in Assisi House. She was 95 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 69 years.

A native of Washington, D.C., Sister Georgellen ministered primarily in education. She spent 31 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, teaching in high schools and at Neumann University. She also worked for 20 years in the Diocese of Orlando, Fla., and briefly in the Diocese of Pensacola, Fla., and the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

In addition to education, she helped with administrative work and as a parish visitor to the sick in the Diocese of Orlando. She retired in 2010.

Funeral services will be held in Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, on March 26. A wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Georgellen’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.