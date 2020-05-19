Former St. Francis Hospital nurse Sister Anne Dorice DeFebbo dies at 72

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Anne Dorice DeFebbo, who ministered in the Diocese of Wilmington for four years, died May 18 in Assisi House. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 48 years and would have turned 73 later this month.

Sister Anne Dorice was born in Steubenville, Ohio, and grew up in Weirton, W.Va. She ministered primarily in healthcare and also in pastoral care, parishes and social service. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she spent four years at St. Francis Hospital as a staff nurse, then head nurse of the intensive care unit. She also ministered in the archdioceses of Philadelphia and Baltimore, and in Antigua.

Services will be May 20 in Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston. They will be private. Donations in Sister Anne Dorice’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.