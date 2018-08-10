Former St. Matthew’s teacher Sister Lisbeth Hartnett dies at 97

Sister M. Lisbeth Hartnett, who taught in the Diocese of Wilmington in the 1960s, died Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. A member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, she was 97.

Born in Beaverdale, Pa., she entered the IHM congregation in 1940. She worked as a teacher and principal in Catholic schools from 1942-93. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she taught at St. Matthew’s School in Wilmington from 1960-65. She also ministered in New York, North Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania. From 1993-2010, she was an assistant to the administrator at the IHM Center in Scranton.

Funeral services will be today and tomorrow at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. The viewing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service to follow at 4. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pa.

Contributions in Sister Lisbeth’s memory can be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.