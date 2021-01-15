Funeral Mass for Msgr. Ralph Martin will be livestreamed Jan. 22 from St. Catherine of Siena Church

Funeral Mass for Msgr. Ralph Martin will be livestreamed Jan. 22 from...

In an effort to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission, attendance will be limited at the Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. Ralph Martin, but the Diocese of Wilmington will livestream the service from St. Catherine of Siena Church.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Malooly on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel — YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Interment will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Msgr. Martin was born in Connellsville, Pa. A graduate of St. Mary’s High School and King’s College, both in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was ordained to the priesthood in May 1965 in the Diocese of Wilmington.