Mass of Christian Burial with limited attendance set for Msgr. Ralph Martin at Saint Catherine of Siena

Arrangements are set for funeral services for Msgr. Ralph Martin, the longtime Diocese of Wilmington priest who died Jan. 12 at 88.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Malooly on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena. Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited.

Interment will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Msgr. Martin was born in Connellsville, Pa. A graduate of St. Mary’s High School and King’s College, both in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was ordained to the priesthood in May 1965 by Bishop Michael W. Hyle.