Girl and Boy Scouts, leaders, units recognized by Catholic Committee on Scouting

The annual recognition ceremony was canceled, but the Diocese of Wilmington has presented awards to Girl and Boy Scouts as usual. The names were provided by the Catholic Youth Ministry office.

Girl Scouts

Three girls received the Cross Award, a diocesan award that symbolizes faith. It is for second- and third-grade Brownie Scouts and helps them discover that God has a special plan for each of his children.

The recipients are Delaney Weissberg, St. John the Apostle; and Amira Zogheib and Salima Zogheib, St. Mary Magdalen. Delaney and Amira also received the “Family of God” honor, which is the official religious recognition program for Girl Scouts in second and third grade.

Ashley Zociolillo of St. Mary Magdalen received the “God Is Love” Award, a national honor designed to help Girl Scouts in kindergarten or first grade discover an appreciation that God created, cares for and loves us all.

As part of the Catholic identity patch program, the Zogheibs and Molly Daniel, a member of St. Jude the Apostle, were recognized with the Model of Faith patch. Models of Faith, according to CYM, are men and women who have been inspired by the Holy Spirit to stand up for their faith in the midst of great trials and at deep personal risk Molly also received the Pope John XXIII patch.

Finally, the Zogheibs also received the Women in Scripture: St. Mary Magdalene Catholic faith patch. This program helps educate girls in first grade through high school about the important women and men in our faith tradition.

Boy Scouts

The Light of Christ Religious Emblem helps Cub Scouts develop a personal relationship with Jesus, according to CYM. Riley O’Conner of St. Margaret of Scotland received this award.

The Parvuli Dei (Children of God) Emblem helps young boys explore a range of activities in order to discover the presence of God in their daily lives as a member of their families and parishes. The recipients were Alexander Quashne of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Donald Paul of Sacred Heart.

The Ad Altare Dei (Altar of God) Emblem helps Scouts develop a Christian way of life in the faith community. The recipients were Elizabeth Krajewski and Sara Krajewski of St. Jude the Apostle, and Francis Patterson of St. Edmond.

The Pope Pius XII Emblem is Catholic Scouting’s church ministries and vocations program. Sara Krajewski and Patterson also received this, along with Daniel Galantino-Pack of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Ryan Gallman of St. John the Beloved.

The Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Committee on Scouting awards the Bronze Pelican Emblem to adults for exceptional service to Catholic Scouting. Erin Demers and Robert Szczerba of St. Margaret of Scotland, and Ron Krajewski of St. Jude the Apostle, earned this recognition.

Cindy Delasser of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton received the St. George Emblem from the National Catholic Committee on Scouting for exceptional service.

The National Catholic Unit Excellence Award is given to Catholic-chartered units that excel in cooperation, development and programs. The following earned this award: Pack 444 and Troop 444 of Immaculate Conception in Elkton, Md.; Pack 3092 and Troop 92 of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Pack 283 and Troop 283 of St. Margaret of Scotland.

Finally, the Diocese of Wilmington has received the Quality Diocese Award from the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. This marks the 17th consecutive year the diocese has been so honored.