Home Our Diocese Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years in the...

Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years in the Diocese of Wilmington: 2010

By
The Dialog
-
69
0
Bishop Malooly processes to the sound of bag pipes and drums during the rededication of St. Patrick's Chapel in Pilottown, Md., Saturday, September 18, 2010. The Dialog/Don Blake

Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of The Dialog published Nov. 22.

Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Click here for 2008.

Click here for 2009.

2010

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here