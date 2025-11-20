High school performances, Bishop’s 5K, Turkeython, the New York Tenors and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Saturday should be overcast, but not too cold – a perfect day to participate in the Bishop’s 5K and support the good works of Catholic Charities. Have you signed up yet? Check out the link below and add some other fun events in the Diocese of Wilmington to your calendar in the coming weeks as well.

The Bishop’s 5K is Saturday, Nov. 22, starting at 8 a.m. at Saint Mark’s High School in Pike Creek. Sponsors are welcome, teams are encouraged to compete, and awards will be given in various categories. Have you registered yet? For more information and to sign up, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K

If you’re into the arts, it’s a great weekend to take in a show. On Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Saint Mark’s High School theatre department is presenting “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at the door. General admission $15, SMHS alumni and senior citizens $12, children under 10 $10, Saint Mark’s students free.

If you’re in the Easton area, the performing arts club of Ss. Peter and Paul High School is presenting Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Wilson Auditorium, 1212 S. Washington Street, Easton. Adult tickets are $10, students are $5. For more information, call (410) 822-2275.

On Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., and Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., St. Elizabeth High School presents their fall musical, “Beetlejuice” at the school, 1500 Cedar Street, Wilmington. For more information, go to www.steschools.org or call Melissa Daley, mdaley@viking.pvt.k12.de.us

On Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. St. Jude’s Parish in Lewes presents the movie “Triumph of the Heart,” the moving true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the Franciscan Priest who offered his life in exchange for another prisoner at Auschwitz during World War II. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased on the Parish’s website: www.stjudelewes.org or by calling the Religious Education office at (302) 644-7413.

Looking for a fun night out? St. Matthew’s is hosting a Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Parish Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Wilmington. Cost is $10 per person and includes games, prizes, and food. Cash bar is available. For more information and tickets, call (302) 981-6103.

The dangers of AI are explored in a lecture presented by Michael Hanby, Associate Professor of Religion and Philosophy of Science at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Family and Marriage. Entitled “The Artificial God: AI and the Danger of a Posthuman Future,” this free, one-hour talk is sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society on Nov. 24 at 1201 N. Market St., First Floor, in Wilmington and is preceded by a light reception beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Deacon Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com.

Share your blessings with needy families at Thanksgiving — Join New Castle Public Safety officers on Monday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as they collect donations for the annual Turkeython at Shoprite of Brandywine Commons, on Concord Pike in Wilmington. This annual Delaware tradition will help 200 families have a happy Thanksgiving this year. Donations of turkeys and other food are needed and appreciated. Financial gifts are also being accepted. For more information, www.ministryofcaring.org/turkeython-donations-2025/

The next Catholic Business Network breakfast is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear. Keynote speaker will be local entrepreneur Chris Kenny of Kenny Family ShopRite. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Know a woman who is discerning a vocation? The Little Sisters of the Poor are presenting “Full of Grace” an afternoon of prayer and discernment, presented via Zoom on Dec. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. During this afternoon sisters and participants will reflect on vowed life and the community’s Marian tradition, pray the Rosary together and spend time in virtual Eucharistic Adoration. To register for this event and receive the Zoom link, please email sc@littlesistersofthepoor.org or call Sr. Carolyn at 860-402-4478.

Take the whole family to the magical musical event of the season – get your tickets now for The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington. Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $45, $55, or $65. There’s also a cocktail reception after the concert to meet the Tenors and Bishop Koenig for an additional $100. Purchase tickets here: wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

Looking ahead

Dec. 5 is the date for the annual Sip & Dip Charcuterie Board Fundraiser at St. Matthew Social Hall … Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. is Christmas Fest and Bingo All the Way at St. Joseph Church … Dec. 7 St. Matthew’s is hosting a gingerbread house decorating party for children ages 5-15 … Jingle Bell Brunch, which supports the Ministry of Caring, takes place at the University & Whist Club on Dec. 7… Dec. 12, 5pm-9pm & Dec. 13, 3pm-9pm is St. Elizabeth Church Annual Christmas Bazaar … Dec. 20 is St. Hedwig’s Christmas Babka & Bake Sale, be sure to place orders by Dec. 13. … On Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The Music Ministry of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish invites you to its annual Christmas Concert.

For more information on all upcoming events, go to https://thedialog.org/datebook-1/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

