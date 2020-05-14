Holy Cross School siblings help spread goodwill at Bayhealth Medical Center

DOVER — A brother and sister from Holy Cross School in Dover spent their spring break trying to spread cheer among the staff at Bayhealth Medical Center, where their mother is a cardiologist.

Luke and Amelia Payus are in seventh grade at Holy Cross. They drew motivational cards, poems and posters for all of the staff at Bayhealth, which is located across South State Street from the school. Their mother, Judith Rippert, helped them create a display of cards along the main entrance of the hospital. The family estimates that 100 cards were mailed to them from families of Holy Cross students, and they are still receiving cards to add to the display.

According to the school, Luke and Amelia are multi-talented. In addition to being good students, they participate in a variety of activities. Amelia is an artist and also plays field hockey and basketball. Luke write poetry, plays soccer and volunteers after school.

Amelia said she and her mom came up with this idea to inspire workers and to let them know “that people are thinking and praying about them. Luke came up with the idea of using his poetic words to have an impact as well. The people [at Bayhealth] who approved (the display) were also a huge help because without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”